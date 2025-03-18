Previous
D77 Between Dusk and Darkness by darylluk
Photo 442

D77 Between Dusk and Darkness

The afterglow of the setting sun spills across the horizon, the sky fading from pale blue to a deep orange -- as if writing a goodnight poem across the canvas of heaven and earth.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Daryl

@darylluk
