D79 Vanishing by darylluk
Photo 441

D79 Vanishing

“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing." — Henri Cartier-Bresson

I had only three seconds to capture this moment before the runner disappeared from sight.







20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Daryl

@darylluk
