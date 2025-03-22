Sign up
Previous
Photo 442
D81 The Vanishing Figure
Morning light slanted through the gaps of the city, falling softly on the street corner. A lone figure stepped into that beam of light. I stood at the curb, waiting for that very moment to arrive.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Daryl
@darylluk
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
22nd March 2025 10:55am
