Photo 450
Photo 450
D88 A Shutter Between Worlds
清晨來到 Duxbury 海灘，天地間寂靜無聲，空無一人，亦無飛鳥掠影。只有風，挾著初春微寒，緩緩吹拂；只有寒意，讓感官愈加敏銳清明。我以慢門凝視這海天一線，按下快門的瞬間，不是為了捕捉風景，而是與自然展開一場靜默而深遠的對話。
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
0
1
Daryl
@darylluk
450
photos
47
followers
80
following
123% complete
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Views 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
