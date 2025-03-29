Previous
D88 A Shutter Between Worlds by darylluk
Photo 450

D88 A Shutter Between Worlds

清晨來到 Duxbury 海灘，天地間寂靜無聲，空無一人，亦無飛鳥掠影。只有風，挾著初春微寒，緩緩吹拂；只有寒意，讓感官愈加敏銳清明。我以慢門凝視這海天一線，按下快門的瞬間，不是為了捕捉風景，而是與自然展開一場靜默而深遠的對話。
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Daryl

@darylluk
Photo Details

