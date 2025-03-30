Previous
D89 A Gull Between Heaven and Earth by darylluk
D89 A Gull Between Heaven and Earth

The heavens stretch wide, the sea breathes deep
a solitary isle rests in silent grace.
Waves whisper secrets to the shore,
as one lone gull carves freedom into the sky.
30th March 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
