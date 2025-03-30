Sign up
Photo 451
D89 A Gull Between Heaven and Earth
The heavens stretch wide, the sea breathes deep
a solitary isle rests in silent grace.
Waves whisper secrets to the shore,
as one lone gull carves freedom into the sky.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Daryl
@darylluk
