Previous
Photo 455
D90 Morning Mist in the Forest
While people are still fast asleep, a layer of dense fog has quietly descended upon the woods, softening the light and blurring the sense of distance.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
0
0
Daryl
@darylluk
455
photos
47
followers
80
following
124% complete
View this month »
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
31st March 2025 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
