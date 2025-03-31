Previous
D90 Morning Mist in the Forest by darylluk
D90 Morning Mist in the Forest

While people are still fast asleep, a layer of dense fog has quietly descended upon the woods, softening the light and blurring the sense of distance.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Daryl

@darylluk
