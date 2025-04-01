Previous
D91 Where Silence Speaks by darylluk
D91 Where Silence Speaks

The lake says nothing, time makes no demand.
The truest companionship is sitting side by side in silence—yet somehow, it feels like we've talked about everything under the sun.
