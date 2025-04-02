Sign up
Previous
Photo 457
D92 Impression of Light and Shadow
I see the world in fleeting light and shade,
Where every form begins to blur and bend.
But you alone—a poem softly made,
A line that lingers, carved beyond the end.
I hear the crowd, a restless, noisy stream,
Their voices thick with dust and disarray.
Yet yours—so clear, like strings within a dream,
A quiet chord that leads the soul away.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Daryl
@darylluk
