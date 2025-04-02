D92 Impression of Light and Shadow

I see the world in fleeting light and shade,

Where every form begins to blur and bend.

But you alone—a poem softly made,

A line that lingers, carved beyond the end.



I hear the crowd, a restless, noisy stream,

Their voices thick with dust and disarray.

Yet yours—so clear, like strings within a dream,

A quiet chord that leads the soul away.