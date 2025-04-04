Sign up
Previous
Photo 459
D94 Light, Shadow, Space
Light does not exist merely to reveal, but to give shadow a stage.
Shadow does not exist to conceal, but to give space its depth.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
2
2
Daryl
@darylluk
Tags
b&w
,
bw-96
Walks @ 7
ace
Such rich inky blacks and love that light. FAV!!!!
April 5th, 2025
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
Absolutely love the way you processed this photo. Great attention to light and detail.
April 5th, 2025
