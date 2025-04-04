Previous
D94 Light, Shadow, Space by darylluk
Photo 459

D94 Light, Shadow, Space

Light does not exist merely to reveal, but to give shadow a stage.
Shadow does not exist to conceal, but to give space its depth.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Daryl

@darylluk
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Such rich inky blacks and love that light. FAV!!!!
April 5th, 2025  
Heather (pixelchix) ace
Absolutely love the way you processed this photo. Great attention to light and detail.
April 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact