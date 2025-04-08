Previous
D98 The Beauty of Geometry by darylluk
D98 The Beauty of Geometry

Clouds drift across the sky without a trace,
Metal walls stand silent in their place.
Tree shadows shift as light flows by,
A quiet window reflects the passing life.
Daryl

@darylluk
