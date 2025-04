D100 A Century in a Blink, A Hundred Days in a Glance

In 2025, Leica marks the 100th anniversary of its first 35mm camera, the iconic “Leica I.” This day is not only a tribute to a century of photographic legacy but also the 100th milestone of this year’s 365 photography project. The click of the shutter is both a nod to history and a testament to the quiet persistence of daily creation.