Previous
D105 A Breath Between Blossoms by darylluk
Photo 469

D105 A Breath Between Blossoms

Before the petals made their fall,
the sky had wept its silver call.
A hush between the wind and rain,
where memories bloom, then fade again.

No footstep stirred the softened ground,
yet whispers circled all around—
not words, but shadows, passing slow,
where once a voice, now echoes grow.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Daryl

@darylluk
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact