Previous
Photo 469
D105 A Breath Between Blossoms
Before the petals made their fall,
the sky had wept its silver call.
A hush between the wind and rain,
where memories bloom, then fade again.
No footstep stirred the softened ground,
yet whispers circled all around—
not words, but shadows, passing slow,
where once a voice, now echoes grow.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
0
0
Daryl
@darylluk
469
photos
49
followers
81
following
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
15th April 2025 6:00pm
