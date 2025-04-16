Previous
D106 Before You Turned Around by darylluk
Photo 470

D106 Before You Turned Around

You were never really in the dark—
you had just forgotten to look up.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Daryl

@darylluk
128% complete

