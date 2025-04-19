D109 Before the Run

At the starting line of the Boston Marathon, the race has yet to begin, but already, nameless figures are quietly working through the early morning streets. On the main road of the small town of Hopkinton, one person hoists a metal frame, another arranges the barricades, and someone else kneels to fasten a line. They are not the runners, but every step of their preparation is an essential beginning to this grand event.



Each April, the same rhythm repeats here—laying, measuring, organizing, welcoming. Long before countless feet charge across the starting line, it is these hands that pave the way.