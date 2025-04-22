Previous
D112 The Fate of the Train by darylluk
D112 The Fate of the Train

The tracks have set the train’s direction,
but they have also bound it tightly.
It can race along the shackles laid by others,
yet it cannot design its own way out.
Daryl

@darylluk
