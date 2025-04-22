Sign up
D112 The Fate of the Train
The tracks have set the train’s direction,
but they have also bound it tightly.
It can race along the shackles laid by others,
yet it cannot design its own way out.
22nd April 2025
Daryl
@darylluk
