D114 Step by Step, Like in Chess by darylluk
Photo 477

D114 Step by Step, Like in Chess

In hurried years, the world plays its game,
Each match adorned with visions bizarre and wild.
Every step, a mystery untamed,
No move foreseen, no outcome reconciled.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Daryl

@darylluk
130% complete

Photo Details

amyK ace
I love the light on this
April 25th, 2025  
