Photo 477
D114 Step by Step, Like in Chess
In hurried years, the world plays its game,
Each match adorned with visions bizarre and wild.
Every step, a mystery untamed,
No move foreseen, no outcome reconciled.
24th April 2025
1
1
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
24th April 2025 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
I love the light on this
April 25th, 2025
