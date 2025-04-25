Previous
D115 Formless by darylluk
Photo 478

D115 Formless

Fingertips of time glide gently by,
softness revealed through hardened lines.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Daryl

@darylluk
Jane Pittenger ace
So many feelings…tears falling from vulva
April 26th, 2025  
