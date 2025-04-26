Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 479
D116 When Colors Have Yet to Rest
A painter never clears the tools from the table,
For that would mark the end of creation.
The scent of paint still lingers,
the colors on the brush remain,
Inspiration has stepped away for now,
but the passion has not faded.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Daryl
@darylluk
480
photos
50
followers
83
following
131% complete
View this month »
473
474
475
476
477
478
479
480
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
26th April 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
I love this and your words about it strike a chord with me as a ‘player abouter’ with watercolour pencils.
April 28th, 2025
Daryl
@ankers70
thank you Suzanne 😄
April 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close