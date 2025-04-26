Previous
D116 When Colors Have Yet to Rest by darylluk
Photo 479

A painter never clears the tools from the table,
For that would mark the end of creation.
The scent of paint still lingers,
the colors on the brush remain,
Inspiration has stepped away for now,
but the passion has not faded.
26th April 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
Suzanne ace
I love this and your words about it strike a chord with me as a ‘player abouter’ with watercolour pencils.
April 28th, 2025  
Daryl
@ankers70 thank you Suzanne 😄
April 28th, 2025  
