D117 The Ritual of Driving

Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham – a true symbol of luxury motoring.

With the extended wheelbase, chrome trim, vinyl-covered landau roof, oversized steering wheel, plush velour and genuine leather seats, faux woodgrain accents, metal switchgear, classic analog needle gauges and the whitewall tires, this vehicle is not merely a means of transportation, but a continuation of grandeur and elegance.