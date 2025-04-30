Sign up
Previous
Photo 483
D120 From the Same Origin
Light said: “Ahead lies the path, bright and honest.”
Shadow said: “Dreams dwell here, deep and promised.”
I stand and observe,
Neither toward the light,
Nor into the dark.
A single line divides two worlds—
The line is bright,
And also dark.
Light rises from the edge of shadow,
Shadow exists because of light.
They are, in truth, from the same origin.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
1
0
Daryl
@darylluk
Jane Pittenger
ace
Well said and presented
May 1st, 2025
