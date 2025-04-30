D120 From the Same Origin

Light said: “Ahead lies the path, bright and honest.”

Shadow said: “Dreams dwell here, deep and promised.”



I stand and observe,

Neither toward the light,

Nor into the dark.



A single line divides two worlds—

The line is bright,

And also dark.



Light rises from the edge of shadow,

Shadow exists because of light.

They are, in truth, from the same origin.