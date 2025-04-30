Previous
D120 From the Same Origin by darylluk
Photo 483

D120 From the Same Origin

Light said: “Ahead lies the path, bright and honest.”
Shadow said: “Dreams dwell here, deep and promised.”

I stand and observe,
Neither toward the light,
Nor into the dark.

A single line divides two worlds—
The line is bright,
And also dark.

Light rises from the edge of shadow,
Shadow exists because of light.
They are, in truth, from the same origin.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Daryl

@darylluk
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Well said and presented
May 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact