Previous
D121 Divergence and Convergence by darylluk
Photo 484

D121 Divergence and Convergence

Each line points in a different direction, yet they coexist in a strange harmony.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Daryl

@darylluk
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact