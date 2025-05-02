Previous
D122 Fame and Fortune by darylluk
D122 Fame and Fortune

On the highway, there are only two cars—
one is called Fame,
the other, Fortune.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Daryl

@darylluk
