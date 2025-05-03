Previous
D123 Visual Maze by darylluk
D123 Visual Maze

Metal perforations and glass reflections turn the world into something abstract and fragmented. People move outside this visual maze, unaware they are part of it.

“I don’t photograph things. I photograph the interaction between people and space in the city.” — Vivian Maier
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Daryl

@darylluk
