D126 Run With the Rain by darylluk
D126 Run With the Rain

The rain asked nothing of me,
I ran and let it be.
The more it poured, the more I flew,
The faster I ran, the harder it blew.
No fear of drops that slapped and slapped—
In the end, I won, perhaps!
6th May 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
