Previous
Next
D127 Just Another Page by darylluk
Photo 492

D127 Just Another Page

Not a special day,
just another page of life.
Tomorrow, I’ll still rise early—
but first,
let me bring this dish.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Daryl

@darylluk
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact