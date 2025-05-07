Sign up
Photo 492
D127 Just Another Page
Not a special day,
just another page of life.
Tomorrow, I’ll still rise early—
but first,
let me bring this dish.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Daryl
@darylluk
