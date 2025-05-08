Previous
D128 Awaiting by darylluk
D128 Awaiting

Misty rain drifts as spring unfolds,
Green grass spreads, untouched by dust.
From the trees, only birdsong rises—
But long-lost friends are yet to come.
8th May 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
