D130 Fantastical World

What appears to be a realistic structure transforms into a dreamlike, fantastical world—

not because of what it is,

but because of the endless black void, the vanishing end,

and the blinding reflections.



In this space, there is no logic, no time, no causality.

As Descartes once asked:

“How do I know I am not dreaming?”

The only thing that cannot be doubted is:

“I am thinking.”