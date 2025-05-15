Previous
D135 While You’re Still Small by darylluk
D135 While You’re Still Small

I walk far enough to teach you the shape of courage, but close enough to catch you if you fall. Knowing one day, you won’t need my shadow -- and that is okay.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Daryl

@darylluk
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
May 16th, 2025  
