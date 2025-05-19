Previous
D139 Faded at the Street Corner by darylluk
Photo 503

D139 Faded at the Street Corner

Once, it roared through the streets—glorious, unstoppable, burning with youth.
Now, it curls up in a quiet corner, wrapped in a blanket, dreaming of the days it once ruled.
Walks @ 7 ace
Such a classic and a great commentary
