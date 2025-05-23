Previous
D143 Rain Can’t Stop Us by darylluk
D143 Rain Can’t Stop Us

The wind howls, the rain pours—
but nothing stops us from having fun.
Not every day is sunny,
but someone, somewhere, is always dancing in the rain.
23rd May 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
