Previous
D155 Good Old Time by darylluk
Photo 516

D155 Good Old Time

Soft steps stir not the dream,
A gentle light still paints her gleam.
Down the corridor—who passed through?
A fleeting girl, in silence flew.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Daryl

@darylluk
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact