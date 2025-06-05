Previous
D156 A Dialogue Hidden in the Grass

In a quiet corner of Wellesley College, an abstract sculpture stands silently among waist-high wild grass. Its geometric curves appear resolute and solitary in the afternoon sun.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Daryl

@darylluk
