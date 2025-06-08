D159 The Power of Action

In early summer, Boston awakens to sunshine after a night of rain. On the central lawn of the UMass Boston campus, a warm and spirited crowd begins to gather. This is the 10th annual Walk MS event—where 1,375 participants have come together to take meaningful steps in support of those living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), raising a total of $552,869.



In this moment, a group of walkers beams with joy, their strides steady and purposeful. They are family, friends, volunteers, and supporters of those affected by MS. Through their smiles and movement, they offer more than just support—they carry hope forward, one step at a time.