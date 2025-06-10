Previous
Next
D161 Quietly Turning Toward Yesterday by darylluk
Photo 524

D161 Quietly Turning Toward Yesterday

Follow this winding path, and you’ll arrive at a fragment of memory—
stepping through the doorway of remembrance.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Daryl

@darylluk
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact