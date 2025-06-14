Sign up
Photo 523
D165 One Scene, Two Shots
At Acorn Street, Boston’s iconic Instagram hotspot—a brick wall, a corner, a perfect split. Two travelers stand back-to-back, each capturing their own Boston moment.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Daryl
@darylluk
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
14th June 2025 9:03am
Beverley
ace
Very cool shot
June 17th, 2025
Daryl
@beverley365
thank you Beverley 😄
June 17th, 2025
