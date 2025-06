D168 Silent Grass Waves

The wind blows unseen, yet the grass moves like waves.

Guided by wind and water, the wild grass forms its own ripples—

without pattern, yet ordered; without brush, yet shaped.

No design, no alignment—only nature unfolding.



In a world accustomed to speed and efficiency,

we constantly seek focus and impose structure.

Yet if we allow our gaze to drift freely with the rise and fall of the grass,

perhaps in this soundless undulation,

we can better appreciate the rhythm of nature.