Previous
D170 Perspective of the Dao by darylluk
Photo 528

D170 Perspective of the Dao

It’s all a matter of perspective—there is no large or small, no old or new, no near or far, no dark or light. Not even right or wrong stands absolute.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Daryl

@darylluk
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact