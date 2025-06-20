D171 Summer Job

Wearing gloves, the front-of-house waitress deftly fills each small cup with soy sauce, seals them tightly, then lines them up in perfect rows. The scene brings me back to my summer job years ago in a Hong Kong restaurant kitchen.



Every morning, before the stoves were lit or the woks were hot, I would begin preparations for the busy day ahead—refilling all the soy sauce, salt, sugar, and vinegar, defrosting the vegetables frozen the night before, and getting every ingredient ready for the lunch rush. It was a time marked by sweat and rhythm, fast-paced but deeply formative.



After the lunch service ended, the kitchen would settle into a rare moment of calm. During these short breaks, the chefs would casually pass down practical kitchen tricks. I still remember the very first thing I learned: how to properly hold a knife to cut vegetables. Not long after, I was taught how to “break down a chicken”—cutting a fully cooked bird into pieces, and then arranging it neatly back onto the plate as if untouched.