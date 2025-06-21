Previous
Next
D172 Bartender by darylluk
Photo 532

D172 Bartender

Which careless bartender mixed
the sour, sweet, bitter, and spicy
so that I can neither fall drunk
nor fully wake?
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Daryl

@darylluk
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact