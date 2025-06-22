Previous
D173 Warriors Ready to Run by darylluk
Photo 532

D173 Warriors Ready to Run

Fitted with spring-loaded prosthetic limbs, the runners are warming up for the upcoming 10K race in Boston. More than just competitors, they are warriors—embodying resilience and strength with every movement.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Daryl

@darylluk
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact