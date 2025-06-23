Previous
D174 If Tree Has Eyes by darylluk
D174 If Tree Has Eyes

Silent as ever, it stands by the roadside,
watching the hurried comings and goings of life.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Daryl

@darylluk
