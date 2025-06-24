Previous
D175 Light as the Brush, You as the Painting. by darylluk
D175 Light as the Brush, You as the Painting.

You remain silent and still within the light and shadow,
letting time slowly trace the contours of your body.
24th June 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
Beverley ace
Beautiful shadows and stillness…and really captivating words
June 26th, 2025  
