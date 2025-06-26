Previous
Next
D177 Puppy Sorrow by darylluk
Photo 537

D177 Puppy Sorrow

When young, one knows nothing about the taste of sorrow.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Daryl

@darylluk
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact