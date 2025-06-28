Previous
D179 The Weight of Life by darylluk
The street has yet to fully awaken,
but he has already lifted the rhythm of the day with his bare hands.
Daryl

@darylluk
Babs ace
Crikey, I hope he gets to his destination in one piece.
June 29th, 2025  
