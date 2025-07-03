Previous
D184 A Fateful Encounter by darylluk
D184 A Fateful Encounter

From worlds apart we came,
Yet under this fleeting light,
in this moment,
in this place,
in this light,
we crossed paths—
not by plan,
but by a quiet thread of fate,
woven long before we knew.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Daryl

@darylluk
