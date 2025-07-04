Sign up
Photo 549
D185 Solitary at Dawn
One person, one rod, strolling slowly along the shore before first light,
expecting no waves, no leaping fish—
only savoring the quiet company of solitude.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Daryl
@darylluk
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
4th July 2025 4:58am
Exif
View Info
amyK
ace
Nicely serene
July 5th, 2025
