D185 Solitary at Dawn by darylluk
D185 Solitary at Dawn

One person, one rod, strolling slowly along the shore before first light,
expecting no waves, no leaping fish—
only savoring the quiet company of solitude.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Daryl

@darylluk
amyK ace
Nicely serene
July 5th, 2025  
