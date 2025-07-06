Previous
D187 Golden Currents by darylluk
D187 Golden Currents

At ebb tide, seaweed unfurls like a painted scroll,
an abstract canvas brushed by Nature’s silent hand.
Lines meander, fine as silk,
delicate as strands of hair in the wind.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Daryl

@darylluk
