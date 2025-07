D191 The Texture of Time

Time flows quietly, stealing every inch of youth it touches.

The peeling, cracked paint splinters wider with each passing day.

Like the parched riverbeds of the earth, fissures stretch in fragmented lines;

Like countless wings in flight, birds wheel beneath a pale and endless sky.

The wrinkles on the old man’s brow—each one carved in silence by time.

And I, standing beside him with camera in hand, am gently etched by that same invisible blade.