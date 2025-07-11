Previous
D192 The Old Corridor by darylluk
Photo 554

D192 The Old Corridor

Once a haven for afternoon talks,
now its echoes still linger upon the brick floor.
We spoke of poetry—
and of places far beyond.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Daryl

@darylluk
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact