Photo 555
D193 The city, a silent witness
Beneath the John Hancock Tower, sunlight slants through the air, and the glass and steel reflect shimmering waves of light.
She walks with quiet confidence, her dress swaying gently, pearls catching the light—sparkling like the rhythm of her heart.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Daryl
@darylluk
